Pregnant Mom Says MIL is Furious They Aren’t Coming Over for Easter This Year

People in the comments section thought her husband should be the one to handle his mama.

"His monkey, his circus," one commenter wrote.

"Tell him 'we agreed as a couple to not do Easter with either side of the family,'" the commenter continued. "'I held up my side and told my family no. Now it's your turn. If you want to break my trust and go over there you will be going by yourself. Then, you will quarantine yourself in a hotel for a minimum of 14 days before I'll let you back in this house. We made this decision to keep our family safe. I will NOT let you put us at risk just because a party and looking good to the neighbors means more to your mother than our lives."

As another commenter noted, "And by the way, it’s not your responsibility to make her happy."

