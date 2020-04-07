Dad's Girlfriend Thinks His Daily FaceTimes With Son Are Taking Up 'Too Much' Time

iStock
Blended family life isn't easy during the best of times, but during a health care crisis that involves isolation, it can be totally hellish. Families have had to get super creative with what they can do to keep everyone safe and healthy, and while that is a challenge in and of itself, it's especially tough when kids are "going through it." When are forced to separate form one of their parents, they have to get creative about quality time
For a dad on Reddit who was used to picking up his 14-year-old son every day after school, the shift has been particularly tough. His solution? A 45-minute nightly FaceTime session. The only problem is, dad's girlfriend is really annoyed by it, and dad doesn't know what to do about it.
-
The dad explained that his son is having some anger issues and he can get through to him where his mom (dad's ex-wife) can't.
So every evening at 7pm he hops on FaceTime with him for roughly 45 minutes to just chat, go over school work and more.
Only his girlfriend thinks this is "taking up a lot of time" on him and wants to eat dinner with the dad at 7pm.
-
The dad tried accommodating his girlfriend by asking his son to switch up times.
Dad suggested a 4 pm time, but his ex-wife informed him that he does his religious school then, and when he asked about 8pm, his son sad he has a nightly ritual of watching the sun set with him step-father.
"Basically what I’m saying is, 7pm works best for him and since he’s the child, I want to help him out as much as I can."
-
-
So the father asked his adult girlfriend to compromise
-
People told him to throw the whole girlfriend out -- literally.
"Throw the whole girlfriend away," advised one reader. "Anyone who wants you to put them before your child isn't someone you should want to be with."
Though one cautioned this might not be a black and white situation.
I"t’s a balance. No one wants to always be second to a child either, that’s not healthy or sustainable for a relationship. Sometimes the child should be second instead of them dictating the relationship," they said, then added: "But these are extenuating circumstances."
-
-
Even other blended family members chimed in.
"Yeah my mother in arms (is that not the best term for amazing step-moms ever!?) would never ask for this. The 4 of us parents work together to raise our kids. NTA you need to see your kids now more than ever... be it video chat or face to face, it's a rough time in the world and no one has starved to death 1 hour after 'dinner time.'"
It sounds like dad has some important priorities to address -- and soon.
Share this Story