Dad's Girlfriend Thinks His Daily FaceTimes With Son Are Taking Up 'Too Much' Time

Blended family life isn't easy during the best of times, but during a health care crisis that involves isolation, it can be totally hellish. Families have had to get super creative with what they can do to keep everyone safe and healthy, and while that is a challenge in and of itself, it's especially tough when kids are "going through it." When are forced to separate form one of their parents, they have to get creative about quality time

For a dad on Reddit who was used to picking up his 14-year-old son every day after school, the shift has been particularly tough. His solution? A 45-minute nightly FaceTime session. The only problem is, dad's girlfriend is really annoyed by it, and dad doesn't know what to do about it.