Gender Reveal 'Explosion Gone Wrong' Sparks 10-Acre Fire in Florida

The fire was “fast-moving in heavy fuel” and burned 10 acres of land and brush before being contained, Florida Forest Services and county fire officials say.

Thankfully, no homes were damaged, and no one was hurt, the Brevard County Fire Rescue said. However, officials still urge people to heed the fire ban rules.

“Especially during all these potential COVID responses and medical responses, it can quickly overwhelm resources, and by that, I mean, it will leave no resources to respond to those medical calls when needed,” Schollmeyer explained.