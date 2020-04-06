Parents Defend Decision To Name Newborn Twins Corona & Covid

Twenty-seven-year-old Preeti Verma went into labor on March 26 and gave birth to her boy-girl twins at Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in the early morning hours of March 27, NDTV reported. It was only days after India Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered all 1.3 billion citizens in the country to stay inside their homes starting March 25, Time stated.

"The delivery happened after facing several difficulties, and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable," Verma told NDTV.

