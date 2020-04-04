Drive-By Baby Showers Are Trending & Moms-to-Be Are Grateful

Social gatherings and celebrations in groups are on pause right now, and many families are having to do without big birthday celebrations, anniversary parties, weddings and baby showers. We love to see that social distancing is being taken seriously and people are choosing to FaceTime and Zoom these events that we'd so much rather have in person.In the wake of the coronavirus keeping us all at safe and healthy distances from each other, we're seeing trends pop up that make these uncertain times a little more bearable.
The baby shower is now being reinvented as a drive-by baby shower.
One mom-to-be was surprised by her drive-by shower.Amy Litz of Santa Cruz, California, is expecting a baby girl in May. Her family and friends got together in a parade of cars outside her home. They held up signs and balloons to shower the mom-to-be with support and love. She stood on her lawn and kept a safe distance from everyone, Newsweek reports.
"I was just so, so surprised; I was crying the whole time," Litz told California TV news station KSBW. "I had been looking forward to our baby shower for quite some time and the fact that it got canceled and you know, just shows what great friends and family we have in our lives and I'm just so blessed."
Another mom-to-be from Maryland was also given a drive-by shower.
In Minnesota, a mom created a safe-distance celebration for her pregnant daughter.
Drive-by baby showers are just one way people have tried to remain positive.
Having to cancel celebrations and events will continue to devastating for people, but social distancing can keep us safe.No one could have predicted that we would be celebrating life in isolation this year, but baby showers, birthdays and other milestones can bring us all some joy and newfound gratitude as this virus affects us all in so many profound ways.
Meeting at a distance or virtually are, for now, the best ways to celebrate each birth, each year, whichever way we can.
