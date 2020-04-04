Drive-By Baby Showers Are Trending & Moms-to-Be Are Grateful



@jkerr0512 via Twenty20

Social gatherings and celebrations in groups are on pause right now, and many families are having to do without big birthday celebrations, anniversary parties, weddings and baby showers. We love to see that social distancing is being taken seriously and people are choosing to FaceTime and Zoom these events that we'd so much rather have in person.

In the wake of the coronavirus keeping us all at safe and healthy distances from each other, we're seeing trends pop up that make these uncertain times a little more bearable.The baby shower is now being reinvented as a drive-by baby shower.