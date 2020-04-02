Mom of 9 Dresses Kids Up as Cast of ‘Tiger King’ for Photo Shoot & Completely Nails It

Jennifer Lyn Holmes
In case you haven't noticed, the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King seems to be everywhere these days. Memes, gifs, and even some hardcore conspiracy theories abound about the show seem to be all anyone can talk about as people bring the series while social-distancing. That is why we were floored (FLOORED) when we saw mom and photographer Jennifer Lyn Holmes' Tiger King-inspired photo shoot with her two kids Copelyn and Cavin.
-
Like many of us, Holmes watched the Netflix show and fell in love.
-
That's when she got her brilliant idea.
-
-
Luckily, Holmes didn't have to take on the challenge of capturing Joe's je ne sais quoi all by herself -- her family stepped up to the task too.
-
But of course, there would be no Joe Exotic without his archnemesis -- Carole Baskin.
-
-
Overwhelmingly, the reactions to Holmes' photos have been ecstatic.
Share this Story