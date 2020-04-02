7-Week-Old With COVID-19 Dies in Connecticut, One of the Youngest Deaths 'Anywhere'

iStock.com
A 7-week-old has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, who shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday. This is the first pediatric fatality in the state, and according to the governor, the child is one of the youngest to die “anywhere” after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Connecticut's governor tweeted that the baby was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.
The baby tested positive for COVID-19 that night.
"This is absolutely heartbreaking," Lamont wrote. "We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19."
Although initials reports listed the baby's age as 6 weeks, the Hartford mayor's office confirmed that the infant was 7 weeks old, according to NBC Connecticut.
The governor noted that "this is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy."
Lamont then reiterated the importance of "staying home and limiting exposure to other people."
He concluded, "Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."
NBC Connecticut quoted Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who said "our heart breaks for that family."
"We have seen that this disease can be tragically unpredictable and fatal to people of any age," Bronin added.
Another infant with coronavirus died last week in Chicago.
Authorities announced Saturday that a baby less than 1 year old who tested positive for COVID-19 had died. They were going to investigate to try to determine if the infant had any underlying health issues that might have contributed to the death.
"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said at the time. "A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”
It’s not yet known if children with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk for severe illness, the CDC notes.
Reported symptoms in children include fever, cough, sore-throat, difficulty breathing and diarrhea.
That said, is much more to be learned about how the disease impacts children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Johns Hopkins Medicine posted this heartening note: "It is rare for children to get so sick that they need to go to the hospital due to COVID-19."
Johns Hopkins Medicine lists the warning signs for emergency medical attention that parents should know.
- Difficulty breathing
- Inability to keep down any liquids
- New confusion or inability to awaken
- Bluish lips
Parents or guardians should check out specific guidelines if they believe their child has gotten sick from COVID-19 or if their child has been diagnosed with COVID-19 .
