7-Week-Old With COVID-19 Dies in Connecticut, One of the Youngest Deaths 'Anywhere'

Authorities announced Saturday that a baby less than 1 year old who tested positive for COVID-19 had died. They were going to investigate to try to determine if the infant had any underlying health issues that might have contributed to the death.

"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said at the time. "A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

