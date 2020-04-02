7-Year-Old Gives Little Brother a ‘Quarantine’ Haircut & the Results Speak for Themselves

Genny Glassman
George Moore
Who among us hasn't considered some ill-advised bangs during the long hours of social distancing? Well, if the only hair mishap you've made is some funky fringe, consider yourself lucky. You could be 5-year-old George Moore, who went for a more drastic new style. Apparently, the boy from Slade Green, South East London, saw an "old man" hairstyle on TV and somehow managed to convince his 7-year-old brother to give him the 'do.

  • For some reason, George was dead set on the cut.

    George Moore
    According to SWNS, little George first saw the hairdo on You've Been Framed, a British TV show where viewers send in videos of their family and friends doing embarrassing things.

  • So he snuck some clippers owned by his dad, Kevin, that were sitting on the charging dock upstairs.

    George Moore
    But then, things got loopy. George went to his older brother Henry and asked him to shave a bald spot on the top of his head, leaving the two of them in stitches.

  • That is -- until dad heard their laughter and came in to investigate.

    George and Kevin Moore
    For some parents, this would send them spiraling. But lucky for his boys, the dad took it in stride.

    "They both came down and they were laughing so much," he said. "I looked over and saw this massive bald patch on top of George's head."

    "My [wife] Rebekah had to go to work and I was left with George who was begging me to make him look like an 'old man," he continued. "I didn't know what he meant, but You've Been Framed was on the TV at the time and he pointed at an elderly gentleman on there with thinned hair on top and said he wanted that."

  • So what was the dad to do? 

    George Moore
    He decided to finish the job -- and hey, he would at least do a better job than a 7-year-old,

    "I found it so funny but that's what he wanted so I did the rest of his head for him with the clippers like he wanted, and the result has just been brilliant," the dad said.

  • Only one questioned remained: How angry was mom going to be?

    George Moore
    Answer: not very. Yep! George is the luckiest kid in the whole world, because BOTH of his parents thought his haircut was hilarious.

    "We FaceTimed his mum at work, and she was just crying with laughter on the phone," his dad said.

    At the end of the day, there's only one person who had to be happy with his new look.

    "George loves it," Moore said. "Exactly what he was after."

