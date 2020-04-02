7-Year-Old Gives Little Brother a ‘Quarantine’ Haircut & the Results Speak for Themselves

That is -- until dad heard their laughter and came in to investigate.

For some parents, this would send them spiraling. But lucky for his boys, the dad took it in stride.

"They both came down and they were laughing so much," he said. "I looked over and saw this massive bald patch on top of George's head."

"My [wife] Rebekah had to go to work and I was left with George who was begging me to make him look like an 'old man," he continued. "I didn't know what he meant, but You've Been Framed was on the TV at the time and he pointed at an elderly gentleman on there with thinned hair on top and said he wanted that."