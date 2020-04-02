7-Year-Old Gives Little Brother a ‘Quarantine’ Haircut & the Results Speak for Themselves

SWNS
SWNS
Who among us hasn't considered some ill-advised bangs during the long hours of social distancing? Well, if the only hair mishap you've made is some funky fringe, consider yourself lucky. You could be 5-year-old George Moore, who went for a more drastic new style. Apparently, the boy from Slade Green, South East London, saw an "old man" hairstyle on TV and somehow managed to convince his 7-year-old brother to give him the 'do.
For some reason, George was dead set on the cut.
So he snuck some clippers owned by his dad, Kevin, that were sitting on the charging dock upstairs.
That is -- until dad heard their laughter and came in to investigate.
So what was the dad to do?
Only one questioned remained: How angry was mom going to be?
