Girl's 'Distanced Dance Battle' with Her Beloved Grandpa Is the Laugh We All Need Right Now

To say that 6-year-old Kira Neely is close with her grandpa would be an understatement. According to her mom, Sherrie Neely, Kira and her "Papa" have always had a natural connection, made even stronger by the fact that Papa Marvin lives right across the street from her in Nashville, Tennessee. But recently, the family has had to get a bit creative with how they see one another, especially now that social distancing is being strongly urged across the nation. Over the weekend, little Kira came up with a truly inspired idea that is going viral on social media.
-
While standing on opposite sides of the same street, the two engaged in an EPIC dance battle.
And it. Was. Glorious.
"Kira came up with the idea of the dance battle!" Sherrie tells CafeMom. "I have no idea how she came up with it, but she knows my dad is always up for anything so I'm sure she thought it would be fun!"
Also a total surprise to the Tennessee mom? The fact that even at 81 years old, G-Pa can still seriously shake it!
"We had no idea he had been hiding those moves, but we're so excited they're out now!" Sherrie says. "My mom was in complete shock and couldn't stop laughing!"
-
Needless to say, Kira had a total blast busting moves with her grandpa in the middle of the street.
-
-
This isn't the only way Kira and her Grandpa Marvin have been managing to connect while social distancing.
-
Feeling "together" while staying apart certainly isn't easy.
-
-
Since the video was shared Saturday, it's been viewed more than 746K times and racked up thousands of comments from strangers.
"Absolutely adorable!" wrote one person.
"Sweetest thing ever!" added another.
A lot of people commented on how good it felt to watch something so wholesome -- especially right now, given all that's been going on in the world.
"This really made my afternoon, still smiling," one person shared. "And papa has great dance steps."
-
Sherrie says she's been "completely shocked" by how quickly the video swept Facebook.
