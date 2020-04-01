Girl's 'Distanced Dance Battle' with Her Beloved Grandpa Is the Laugh We All Need Right Now

While standing on opposite sides of the same street, the two engaged in an EPIC dance battle.

And it. Was. Glorious.

"Kira came up with the idea of the dance battle!" Sherrie tells CafeMom. "I have no idea how she came up with it, but she knows my dad is always up for anything so I'm sure she thought it would be fun!"

Also a total surprise to the Tennessee mom? The fact that even at 81 years old, G-Pa can still seriously shake it!

"We had no idea he had been hiding those moves, but we're so excited they're out now!" Sherrie says. "My mom was in complete shock and couldn't stop laughing!"