Mom Caught Leaving 2-Year-Old Alone in Car While She Goes Grocery Shopping

When Ouwigho went outside, she told police that she had only been shopping for a few minutes.

But police claim that the opposite is true. Police say Ouwigho was inside the store for 25 minutes, which can be dangerous.

According to Kidsandcars.org, more than 940 children have died from being left in hot cars since 1990. In 2019, the site says 53 children died in hot cars. Heat trapped inside a vehicle can have a greenhouse effect -- even with the windows cracked the "inside of a car can reach 125 degrees in minutes," the website states.

Eighty percent of that rise in temperature happens within the first 10 minutes, and children have died from heatstroke in cars with internal temperatures as low as 60 degrees.