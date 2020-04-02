Couple Welcomes Identical Quadruplet Girls Day Before Hospital Bans Visitors

Taylor Becher tells CafeMom that she was "shocked" to learn that she and her boyfriend Lance Thompson were expecting quadruplets.

"We were trying for one, not four!" she says.

Needless to say, the news was a lot to take in.

"I cried at first. Lance laughed and seemed happy right away," Becher continues. "Once we left the ultrasound I was happy, of course, but still in a state of shock!"