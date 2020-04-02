Couple Welcomes Identical Quadruplet Girls Day Before Hospital Bans Visitors

Taylor Becher
Giving birth to multiples is always an exciting, if slightly anxious time. But for parents welcoming children into the world right now, things are particularly on edge -- especially because a hospital is probably the last place most people want to be. Luckily, though, one couple from Albertville, Minnesota, is breathing easy after welcoming not one, not two, not even three ... but FOUR new babies into their family this month. And here's the real kicker: They're identical girls!
-
Taylor Becher tells CafeMom that she was "shocked" to learn that she and her boyfriend Lance Thompson were expecting quadruplets.
-
Then again, multiples aren't exactly a new thing for the Bechers.
"Multiples do actually run in my family," the mom says. "We have had about eight sets that I can recall."
Identical multiples, however, are definitely a first for the fam. In general, they're incredibly rare. In fact, according to ABC News, the chance of having identical quads occurs in 1 out of 13 million. So to say these little ladies are lucky would be an understatement.
-
-
On March 11, the proud parents finally welcomed their four girls: Sawyer, Kennedy, Lakely, and Aurora Thompson.
-
Becher, who also shares a 22-month-old son named Linden with Thompson, says it's definitely added stress to an already stressful situation.
But so far, they're making it work.
"Thankfully, the girls have been doing so well that I can be more at ease with that," the new mom of five tells CafeMom. "But I continue to be worried about them catching the virus."
All four of the infants are being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit of a nearby hospital, and although Becher says the staff have been doing all that they can and taking extra precautions wherever possible, it's a worry that's constantly on her mind. Especially now that visitor restrictions have gone into place.
"It’s been hard in the sense that both parents can’t visit at the same time," she shares. "And no other visitors are allowed [other than parents], so their older brother hasn’t even seen them yet either."
-
-
Still, right before the new visitor rules went into effect, a few family members were able to catch a glimpse of the quads in person.
The only [other] people who have seen the babies are my mom (she was in the recovery room and actually cut Sawyer and Kennedy’s umbilical cords), then my grandparents (the babies' great-grandparents) and Lance's mom," Becher shares. "They were all there when I delivered (via C-section)."
It wasn't until the next day that the hospital instituted a new rule barring visitors over fear of the virus. For that, Becher feels lucky the quads arrived when they did.
-
The babies are expected to remain in the NICU for a bit longer, Becher says, but she adds that it looks like there's a light at the end of the tunnel.
