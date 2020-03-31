New Mom Gets Coronavirus After Sick Husband Lies To Hospital About Symptoms So He Can Visit

The unidentified man didn't admit that he was feeling sick until after officials became suspicious when his wife started showing signs of the virus.

After giving birth last week, the new mom began experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Her husband then admitted he had gone in to see her the week prior, pretending to be in perfect health even though he knew otherwise.

“The mother became symptomatic shortly after delivering," UR Medicine spokesman Chip Partner said to the Observer-Dispatch. "That’s when the significant other admitted his potential exposure and that he was feeling symptomatic."

It’s suspected he was the one to infect the new mom. It’s not clear whether either of the parents or the newborn baby, have tested positive for the virus, according to People.