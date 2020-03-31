New Mom Gets Coronavirus After Sick Husband Lies To Hospital About Symptoms So He Can Visit

iStock
not possible for someone to say they don’t know the importance of staying home
right now. Everyone is aware that the number one concern we should all be focused on
is trying to flatten the curve so we can limit how many people get sick. It’s recommended to stay home even if you aren't showing any signs of coronavirus. But if you are ill, it's vital to stay
away from others -- especially anyone who is considered vulnerable to the virus. Unfortunately, one new dad felt otherwise.
The new dad allegedly decided to ignore the warnings and advice of health officials and went to see his wife at the hospital.
Last week, a New York man allegedly lied and hid the symptoms he was feeling related to COVID-19, according to WROC. Instead, the dad told hospital staff at the maternity ward where his pregnant wife was that he didn't have any symptoms, which include sore throat, fever, and tiredness. Because he lied about what he was feeling, the dad-to-be was able to visit his pregnant wife in the maternity ward of Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, part of the University of Rochester Medicine and Rochester Regional Health group.
The unidentified man didn't admit that he was feeling sick until after officials became suspicious when his wife started showing signs of the virus.
After giving birth last week, the new mom began experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Her husband then admitted he had gone in to see her the week prior, pretending to be in perfect health even though he knew otherwise.
“The mother became symptomatic shortly after delivering," UR Medicine spokesman Chip Partner said to the Observer-Dispatch. "That’s when the significant other admitted his potential exposure and that he was feeling symptomatic."
It’s suspected he was the one to infect the new mom. It’s not clear whether either of the parents or the newborn baby, have tested positive for the virus, according to People.
Hospital officials have now implemented stricter policies on visitors to keep patients and staff safe.
Because it’s clear people can lie about not having symptoms, as the dad-to-be admitted doing, the hospital is implementing stronger screening methods.
Hospital staff, visitors, and patients now will be screened before being allowed into Strong, Highland, and other affiliated hospitals with maternity services to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
Previously, people who wanted to gain access to the maternity ward were asked if they felt sick or had come into contact with anyone who was sick. “It was purely an honor system before,” Partner said. “Now we’re adding the temperature check.”
Staff will check the body temperature of visitors for a fever, a common sign of the coronavirus infection. Visitors will continue to have their temperature checked every 12 hours, as long as they remain at the hospital.
Although the widespread virus typically hits older seniors the hardest, vulnerable others include pregnant women and newborns.
Although the man who admitted to visiting his pregnant wife likely had mild symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said women who are pregnant or had given birth a few weeks prior are at higher risk for complications because of COVID019. Just last week, it was reported a baby younger than 1 had died due to the virus.
It’s crucial everyone takes these safety measures seriously and doesn't lie if they have symptoms – it could have disastrous effects.
