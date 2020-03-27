Mom's Bike Hack for Her Kids Is So Genius We Wish We'd Thought of It

We're weeks into the very, very real homeschool and work struggle. And while some of us are still trying to figure out how to balance our own work along with making breakfast, lunch, and dinner, teaching lessons, and providing the kids with fun activities, there are a few moms who have come up with some genius makeshift ideas to make sure kids can still burn all that energy while being stuck indoors.
Take Tracy Juliano, for instance. The New York mom of two recently shared an indoor kid's Peloton "hack" that's been taking the Internet by storm.
-
It's basically an indoor cycling class for kids.
-
-
-
Moms are loving this idea.
Since she posted the video on social media, its been viewed over 270,000 times by over 6.5 million people.
And needless to say, parents are going wild over the idea.
"Genius! I’ll have to keep this in the back of my mind when we’re stuck in the house bc of rain!" one replied.
Another parent wrote: "You saved our household tonight. I saw your post, ran out to the garage to get my 3-year-old’s bike, threw the training wheels into my crocs, and together we rode Cody’s 30-minute pop ride."
"Love it! You’re so creative!" someone added.
Meanwhile, another parent gushed: "Omg. Love Everything about this."
-
Other parents are using this hack and taking things up a notch.
Mom Meghan K. Edmonds made a TikTok video of her daughter using the hack and added the "Bored in the House" viral song. She shared the clip on Instagram. We love the little girl and her Frozen bike and costume!
-
-
And don't forget to add visual motivation for the kids.
Add another key component to any workout class: an instructor!
You can stream a stationary bike workout on the TV to inspire the little ones to work up a sweat.
"This will be happening 2x a day for AP PE during this 🥴wonderful🥴 homeschool experience," said Barefootbluejeanprincess83 on Instagram of the set-up she created for her boys.
In these crazy times when a mom has to be an employee, household manager, teacher, and everything in between, hacks like these are truly life-savers and we can't wait to see more ideas from creative moms like these.
-
Share this Story