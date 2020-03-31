Tornado Destroys Doctor's Home Just Days After Touching Father-Son Photo Sweeps the Internet

In it, her husband, Jared, who's a resident physician, is separated by a glass door from their 1-year-old son, Zeke. Not wanting to put his wife or son at risk in case he carried the virus, Jared put a hand up to the glass and his son met it on the other side -- the closest they'll be able to come to touching for quite some time.



"Look who we finally got to see today!" Alyssa wrote in the caption. "Not going to pretend that I didn’t bawl like a baby when he left to go back to work. We miss him, but we are doing what we have to do."



"Count your blessings," she added. "That’s what’s getting us through this!"