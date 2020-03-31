Family Says Goodbye to Mom of 6 With COVID-19 Via Walkie-Talkie -- After She Survived Cancer

According to a GoFundMe page created to raise money for Rutter's family, the mom "didn’t have much left in the way of an immune system."

Ross-Rutter told Buzzfeed that his mom couldn't have suspected that she had the terrible virus that would soon sweep the country.

“She thought she had the flu, probably,” he said. “But like, the coronavirus? It was kind of hard for us to understand how she could get it because not that many people had it around here.”



At the time, there were only 27 reported cases and nine deaths in Washington state. The threat seemed relatively small compared to the now 1,068 cases and 21 deaths just in Rutter's local area, Snohomish County, as of Monday.