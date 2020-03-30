Dad Learns Girl's Dance Routine After Her Big Recital Was Postponed & He Nails It



Nebraska State Patrol/Facebook

A Nebraska state trooper from Lincoln named Lt. Tyler Kroenke wanted to go the extra mile for his 6-year-old daughter Miela after her dance recital was postponed in favor of social distancing. So, he did the only thing a dad could do in that situation: Bust a move.

Kroenke adorably learned all of the choreography to his daughter's routine and filmed a video of the two of them breaking it down, which the internet has gone nuts over.

