Moms with COVID-19 Should Be Separated From Their Newborns in Hospital, CDC Says

The CDC has developed Interim Guidance on Breastfeeding for a Mother Confirmed or Under Investigation for COVID-19, although the decision whether and how to breastfeed should be determined by the mother in coordination with her family and health care practitioners.

Experts aren't necessarily concerned that the virus will pass through breast milk, but instead, an infected mother might transmit the virus via respiratory droplets while breastfeeding.

The ACOG advised, "A mother with confirmed COVID-19 or who is a symptomatic [person under investigation] should take all possible precautions to avoid spreading the virus to her infant, including washing her hands before touching the infant and wearing a face mask, if possible, while breastfeeding. If expressing breast milk with a manual or electric breast pump, the mother should wash her hands before touching any pump or bottle parts and follow recommendations for proper pump cleaning after each use. If possible, consider having someone who is well feed the expressed breast milk to the infant."