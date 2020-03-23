Moms Are Now Allowed To Have Partners in Delivery Room After NY Governor Blocks Ban

News began to emerge on March 23, just hours after staff at NewYork-Presbyterian were informed of the ban. One day later, Mount Sinai followed suit.

Both hospital networks are sizable -- NewYork-Presbyterian consists of 10 hospitals, which deliver approximately 15,000 infants per year, whereas Mount Sinai is comprised of eight NYC-area hospitals that deliver roughly 16,000 babies per year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In addition to birthing partners, the hospital systems also blocked visitors, including family.

“We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe this is a necessary step to promote patient safety,” a spokeswoman for NewYork-Presbyterian said March 23, according to the WSJ.

When Mount Sinai Health System announced similar restrictions, they were defended as “critical to ensure that we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

“We do not take this decision lightly, but these are unprecedented times that require unprecedented steps to protect our patients, their families and their new babies,” a statement from the hospital network read.