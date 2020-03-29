Baby Less Than a Year Old Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Earlier, it was reported that a 3-week-old baby had contracted coronavirus. The baby was treated at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, out on Long Island, and required several days of hospitalization before recovering at home.

According to the Guardian, children continue to make up a “small fraction” of known cases of coronavirus worldwide. They report a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine that said there was a death of a 10-month-old in China with COVID-19. However, the child had known medical issues, which is different than the infant death case in Illinois.