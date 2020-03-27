New Study Offers Insight Into a Newborn's Risk of Contracting Coronavirus

Researchers identified 33 new moms who had given birth while infected with COVID-19.

Of the 33 newborns born to these moms, just three had contracted the virus. After the babies received treatment for their symptoms, they survived, according to doctors who were from two children's hospitals in Wuhan, China, and one in Shanghai.



“The clinical symptoms from 33 neonates with or at risk of COVID-19 were mild and outcomes were favorable,” noted the authors.

