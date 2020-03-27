This Is What Giving Birth & Skin-to-Skin Looks Like Today

To help stop any further spread of the virus to new parents and babies, only one parent is allowed in the NICU at a time, for two hours a day.

To help contain the virus, mothers and fathers are experiencing these early moments of their baby’s life separately. They are enduring the emotions that come in those moments alone, and are doing it without a fight or complaint because they are going through it during the peak of a global pandemic. I know right now their situation is not exactly unique. Unfortunately, this may be the new norm for the next few months for many families and babies to come.

