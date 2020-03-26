Newborn Is Put in Isolation After Her NICU Nurse Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

If we've learned anything from the coronavirus so far, it's that the deadly virus spares no one -- not even children, as we'd previously thought. There have no been more than 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US, and over 1,000 deaths. In New York City, 1 in 4 patients hospitalized with coronavirus are under the age of 50, and doctors and nurses are succumbing to the illness too, as they battle the virus on the front lines with dwindling supplies and a lack of protective gear. Now, a hospital in Alabama is on high alert after a nurse in the NICU ward tested positive for COVID-19 -- going so far as to put several babies she treated in isolation, just in case.
According to CNN, one of those babies is Emmarie Grace Waltman, who was born on Thursday, February 20.
Soon after her birth, the infant was brought to the NICU ward of the University of South Alabama Women’s Hospital, due to some feeding issues.
By Monday, her father, Brandon Waltman, was informed that his daughter had been moved to a separate low-pressure room as a containment measure. In the days and weeks since, Waltman and his wife have had to visit their daughter one at a time.
The identity and status of the NICU nurse has not been released, CNN reports.
For now, the father says his daughter has not shown any signs of the virus, though he's aware that doesn't mean she's out of the woods just yet.
Luckily, in both their cases, the babies are reportedly stable, and have both been allowed to return home to recuperate.
The same cannot be said for a 12-year-old named Emma, who is reportedly "fighting for her life" in an Atlanta hospital.
"The patient remains in isolation, and we have consistently used appropriate precautions," Jessica Pope, a spokeswoman for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital, told CNN. "Additional details will not be released due to patient privacy laws."
As for the Waltman family, they're doing their best to remain calm under the circumstances.
“It’s rough," Brandon told CNN. "But today is about pushing so some of this doesn’t happen again to her or God forbid anybody else."
Still, they're hoping they can bring their daughter home to Mississippi soon, so the family can at least self-isolate together, rather than apart.
“With the times being like they are, we feel like we’re better left at home where we know who’s coming in contact with her,” he told the news outlet.
“I don’t think she’s going to test positive,” the father added. “She’s one of the -- probably the biggest and the healthiest babies in the NICU.”
