Newborn Is Put in Isolation After Her NICU Nurse Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

But according to Waltman, he felt it was "inevitable" his daughter's care would ultimately be impacted by the impending threat of the virus.

After all, hospitals around the nation are beginning to alter many procedures and protocol -- including some in New York, which have gone so far as to ban partners from delivery rooms and family from visiting.

But in a statement to CafeMom, the Waltmans shared that they feel more could have been done to protect NICU babies like Emmarie from exposure, which is why they are speaking out now. Currently, she is only one of three or four other babies who are also being isolated under close watch. Had more screening procedures been put in place sooner, though, perhaps none of the babies would be in this position now.

