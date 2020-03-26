3-Week-Old Baby in New York Becomes Youngest COVID-19 Patient in America

A 12-year-old is battling for her life in Atlanta after recently being diagnosed with the virus.

The tween, identified only as Emma, is reportedly being treated at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital.

"The patient remains in isolation, and we have consistently used appropriate precautions," Jessica Pope, a spokeswoman for the hospital, told CNN. "Additional details will not be released due to patient privacy laws."



Seven-month-old Emmett Doster of South Carolina is also suffering from the illness. Much like the 3-week-old New Yorker, he was allowed to recuperate at home and his condition has not worsened.

“He woke up from a nap running a fever so we were going to play it out and see," his mom. Courtney Doster, recently told WGN 9. "But my mom tested positive for the virus as well."



Earlier this week, a 17-year-old in California reportedly succumbed to the illness, though CNN has reported his death is under review, as his case was "complex."

However, there have been several confirmed COVID-19 deaths of others younger than 50 -- such as 36-year-old Dezann Romain, a school principal from Brooklyn, and 39-year-old Natasha Ott.

In Wuhan, China, the youngest known coronavirus patient was just 30 hours old.