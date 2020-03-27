Dad Puts Wife on Blast for Still Taking Kid to 'Safe' Playgroup -- Despite COVID-19 Lockdown



When news of the coronavirus started to ramp up in the United States, it was determined that the majority of cases appeared to be among adults. But now, even newborns have been diagnosed with the fast-spreading infection, which means that now more than ever we need to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines and practice social distancing to slow the spread.

A man writing into Slate's Care and Feeding advice column has been struggling to convince his wife of this. She insisted that it's A-OK to keep taking their three kids to a local educational playgroup on the grounds that their daughter needs to keep up with her reading lessons. But her husband is worried that she's taking too big of a risk.