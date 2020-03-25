Photographer Transforms Newborns into the Cast of 'Friends' & Nails Every Detail

From there, the idea started to snowball, as she got a little "extra" (her words) in creating the backdrops.

For starters, there would have to be The Couch, and of course the backdrop would be Central Perk, the New York City coffee shop where whole gang would hang out (and never actually drink coffee).



"I searched everywhere for something remotely close to the Friends couch, and the closest thing was a brown couch," she says.

It was also $200 and didn't exactly evoke those Central Perk vibes.

So, she decided to call up her good friend Danielle Shunk, who owns the furniture and home design business Sincerely Danielle Shunk.

"I asked if she had any ideas of where I could find a couch," Penn recalls. "She goes, 'What if I just made it from scratch?”



And just like that, Penn got the perfect mini replica of The Couch. (You can check out how it was made right here.)