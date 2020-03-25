Photographer Transforms Newborns into the Cast of 'Friends' & Nails Every Detail

If you've found yourself anxious, sad, or even depressed over how much everyday life has changed over the last few weeks, you're far from alone. But we're willing to bet this story will definitely put a smile on your face, even if only for a few minutes. It's all thanks to Colorado-based photographer Mandy Penn, who recently staged an EPIC Friends-inspired newborn shoot that will have fans wanting to binge the beloved series from the very beginning.
-
Penn tells CafeMom she's been photographing newborns for the last three years but had never attempted a themed shoot like this one before.
To pull it off, Penn says she teamed up with her friend and mentor Melissa Stynski, and went with Friends because it's one of her all-time favorite shows.
Um ... can you say: Nailed it?
-
"I am a HUGE 'Friends' fan!" Penn admits. (You know, in case it wasn't already obvious.)
-
-
From there, the idea started to snowball, as she got a little "extra" (her words) in creating the backdrops.
-
Next, of course, came casting.
She already had two baby girls on board, but she needed four more babies so could have have one for each role: Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, and Monica.
At the same time, she wanted the shoot to be a bit of a surprise, if possible.
"I didn’t want anyone to know the theme before I put it out there, so I just did a basic model call for four more babies," she explains.
When the parents finally arrived with their babies ... let's just say, it was a hit.
-
-
There was a mini Chandler Bing -- who slept soundly next to the beloved foosball table he enjoyed with Joey.
-
And then there was pint-sized Ross Geller, who was expertly swaddled in pleather to symbolize those truly horrifying leather pants he once wore.
-
-
Speaking of ... baby Rachel Green was also all sorts of adorable.
In addition to her Central Perk apron and a mini lobster (awww), she also sported her very own knitted wig, styled like "the Rachel" we all knew and loved in the '90s.
-
Meanwhile, Monica was, of course, surrounded by all her favorite cleaning and cooking supplies ...
-
-
Baby Joey's favorite catchphrase also played a prominent role in his photo: "How YOU doin?"
-
And who could forget the lovable, wacky, and truly one-of-a-kind Pheebs?
-
-
There was even an appearance by the Holiday Armadillo!
Share this Story