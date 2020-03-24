Mom Defends ‘Exposing’ 9-Year-Old Stepson to His Sister’s Period Instead of Hiding Pads

One Redditor wrote, "Your mom sounds incredibly old fashioned in her way of 'protecting' men from being exposed to women's health. Your son will grow up much more well adjusted if you treat them like normal occurrences."

Another person agreed that the boy should be exposed to periods. "Menstrual shame is honestly the worst old fashioned view that's still widely accepted today. No one -- especially women but everyone -- should not feel weird about a natural bodily function that most women experience. It would be like if talking about having a left foot was weird."

A third commenter noted that having such knowledge can make men more compassionate. "A male coworker of mine has four or five sisters, and he's the only boy. He calls it 'strawberry week' when the women in the office have their period, and if it becomes known to him that someone in the office has their period, he brings in chocolate for them. It's super sweet and goes to show that men don't have to be grossed out by periods and that it can (and should be) just another fact of life."

The bottom line, summed up beautifully by one of the Redditors, is this: "Good for you for normalizing this. This isn't a disease, and periods have been stigmatized for too long."

Not only is the OP not at fault, but it's pretty clear she's setting an example for parents everywhere.