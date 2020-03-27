Dad Wonders if He’s Wrong for ‘Relentlessly’ Going After Child Support He ‘Doesn’t Need’

When their son was 3, his ex got a job in New York City as an art curator and moved halfway across the country.

But the dad didn't mind as long as she continued to pay her child support.

It's been about five years since she moved. The original poster (aka OP) reported that he is doing well financially. "And I make roughly twice as much as my son's birth giver," he shared.

He continued, "Periodically, I either hire an investigator or her mom just tells me she got a raise and I go to court to adjust the child support accordingly. The last time I did this, she didn't show up for court, and I apparently overestimated how much her raise was, and I got a default judgment."