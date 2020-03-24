As a Labor & Delivery Nurse, I Need Pregnant Mamas To Know We are in This Together

Please know, we hate this situation just as much as you do.

We want your cheering section to be standing at the window when we open it to show off your new baby. But what we want more than anything, is a healthy mom and baby. At the end of the day, that is everyone’s goal. And we will do everything we can to make that happen.



Know that while your cheerleaders are waiting at home for the good news, we will be your biggest cheerleaders. We will do everything we can to make your experience the best it can be, even in these uncertain times we are in.



This essay was republished with permission and was written by Libby Dunn. You can follow her journey on Facebook.