As a Labor & Delivery Nurse, I Need Pregnant Mamas To Know We are in This Together

Libby Dunn
A note from your friendly labor and delivery nurse during this coronavirus outbreak:
I cried today. I cried with you as you checked in, full of tears, because your family could not join you for this joyous time. It truly hurts me almost as much as it hurts you. Your mom couldn’t join you. Your other children couldn’t be here to meet their new sibling. Your sister couldn’t hold your hand for this gruesome and amazing process.
I understand.
Right now, all over the nation, labor and delivery units are on strict isolation, only allowing one guest (and many hospitals allowing NO guests — not even the baby’s other parent) to visit during the labor, delivery, and postpartum time. These are guidelines from the CDC. We are doing this for YOU. We are doing this for your baby. This virus is spreading like a wildfire. The numbers are growing exponentially each day. We are worried about you and your baby!
Many think we are over-reacting to this.
If we are, I would rather look back and say we over-reacted than look back and have to say we did not do all we could to protect you…that we were not prepared to keep your infant safe.
In this moment, I know it is scary.
I know it is sad. I know it must be the hardest thing in the world to feel like you are doing this alone. But that feeling is nothing compared to being isolated from your sick newborn that has contracted the virus and is now on life support.
Nothing is lonelier than wondering what you could’ve done differently to save your baby’s life.
The 24-48 hours here in the hospital on isolation is so small in the grand adventure you are about to embark on. When you leave, families will be there waiting to meet your sweet new addition. They will be just as excited tomorrow as they are right now.
Please know, we hate this situation just as much as you do.
