Doctors Say They’re Seeing Sharp Rise in Child Abuse & Blame ‘Coronavirus Stress’ After 2 Kids Die

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about domestic violence, which may be triggering to some.

Around the world, people are stressed out as the coronavirus spreads and many are quarantined in their home. Hospitals are overcrowded trying to treat those with the life-threatening virus, and one hospital's officials have said it's also seen an increase in kids needing hospitalization. Not due to coronavirus itself, but because of severe abuse that doctors fear is related to stress caregivers are experiencing over the disease.



According to doctors at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, they’ve received seven patients, all younger than 4 years old, in just one week who have been abused. They announced Sunday that two of those young patients died from their injuries.

