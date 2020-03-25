Pregnant Women Are Facing Terrifying New Reality Right Now: Giving Birth Alone



Jessica; iStock

The last time Dorothy Stanford gave birth, her worries were more or less the same as most first-time moms: What if I'm far from home when I go into labor? What if the epidural doesn't work? And, most pressing of all: What if complications prevent me from seeing my baby right away?

It was late January 2018, that tricky time of year when a New York snowfall could throw the tristate area into a panic, making the trek from Queens to her Long Island hospital a messy, gridlocked nightmare. But luckily, none of her fears came to pass. Now, some two years later, she and her husband, Dennis, are expecting their second little girl -- except this time, they're bringing her into a much different world. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Dorothy's main worry now is one she never even thought she'd have to consider: Will my husband even be allowed in the room when our baby is born?