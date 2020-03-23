Mom Sets Up Genius 'Snack System' To Encourage Son To Do Chores While Stuck Home

Craig shared photos of the "store" where her son can spend his faux dollars, as well as the ways he can bring in beaucoup bucks.

The mom of one from Austin, Texas, explained that she's working from home for at least the next three weeks, and this is her solution to her child's boredom.

"During my working hours, the store is open," explained Craig in her post. "He can buy TV time, XBox time and game time."

A few examples: Craig's son can earn 50 Monopoly bucks for every 30 minutes of exercise, 20 for cleaning his room, or 10 for doing dishes. Say he makes 100? He'll have 50 to put toward Oreos and 50 for 30 minutes of TV time.

Craig also explained that next week, she'll be homeschooling her son, so his focus will shift.