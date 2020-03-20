Newborn Photographer Shares Photo Honoring Today's Heroes as She Closes Business To Help Them

Luckily, Marie has a client who is a delivery room nurse, and he was willing to help her get the meaningful shot featured in her Instagram post.

Most of the time, infant photos are meant to celebrate a birth, a birthday, or maybe even an adorable cake smash. But in this case, Marie's photo captures a specific moment in time. In an effort to thank the medical professionals who are putting their lives on the line to treat and care for patients suffering from coronavirus, she dressed her tiny model in scrubs. A syringe, medical mask and hand sanitizer serve as the final touches to her infant's look.

"It was an unplanned shot that we put together last minute, and it turned out wonderful," she tells CafeMom. The more than 3,000 people on Instagram who liked the photo prove how powerful it really is.