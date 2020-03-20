Newborn Photographer Shares Photo Honoring Today's Heroes as She Closes Business To Help Them

Belly Beautiful Portraits
The COVID-19 crisis has changed life in so many ways: less social interaction and far fewer trips out of the house. But for many businesses across the country, it's also meant making the tough decision to close up shop. Newborn photographer Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits is one business owner who had to make this decision. She spoke to CafeMom and shared how a sacrifice in business can lead to an important lesson about connection.
Marie announced her decision to suspend her business in an Instagram post on Friday.
"I cried when I left the studio, fearful of the future and sad that we will not be capturing beautiful moments for clients the next few weeks," she wrote in the post. "We will be open as soon as it is safe!"
She continued, "It’s the right thing to do to protect all of our amazing clients, babies, staff and community. ... A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and all other essential businesses risking your lives for us everyday."
Marie tells CafeMom she knew she had to close down to keep her tiny clients safe.
"The type of photography I do is so up close and personal," she says. "I am holding babies that were being born in the hospital just a few days before. 'Baby safety' has always been the golden rule at Belly Beautiful."
It would be "irresponsible" to put her clients, staff, family, and community at risk, she adds.
She tells us that she hasn't closed her studio since 2008. "I am very worried not just about my small business but the entire network of small businesses I interact with every day," she explains. "This was such a huge a decision for me."
Luckily, Marie has a client who is a delivery room nurse, and he was willing to help her get the meaningful shot featured in her Instagram post.
Most of the time, infant photos are meant to celebrate a birth, a birthday, or maybe even an adorable cake smash. But in this case, Marie's photo captures a specific moment in time. In an effort to thank the medical professionals who are putting their lives on the line to treat and care for patients suffering from coronavirus, she dressed her tiny model in scrubs. A syringe, medical mask and hand sanitizer serve as the final touches to her infant's look.
"It was an unplanned shot that we put together last minute, and it turned out wonderful," she tells CafeMom. The more than 3,000 people on Instagram who liked the photo prove how powerful it really is.
A former nurse, Marie says, "I understand the risk and sacrifice that these essential workers give every day."
That's part of the reason why she thinks small nonessential businesses should think seriously about suspending their in-person work.
"I firmly believe that nonessential business need to quarantine and flatten the curve," Marie says. "We should do everything we can to help medical staff, our communities and, in turn, ourselves."
In the meantime, perhaps her adorable photo can offer others some hope.
It's seeing acts of sacrifice like Marie's that should give us all heart during these uncertain times.
"We have amazing people fighting for us, we have new life, we have love, and we have each other," she tells CafeMom. "I think these hard decisions are teaching us how interconnected we are with each other."
She continues, "So many are giving so much. So many are helping the people who can't help themselves. Our actions affect people we will never even meet. Our love and humanity will always join us together in strength and numbers."
