Mom Goes Into Labor in Walmart's Toilet Paper Aisle & Gives Birth Right There

Meanwhile, Hinkle tried her best to keep the birth as private as possible.

We can only imagine how hard that must have been, but Hinkle told the station that she grabbed a sheet and tried to block other shoppers' view of what was happening.

Hinkle recalled that her job was "crowd control." "[I'm] not the best with blood, so that was my job, holding the sheet and crowd control making sure that nobody invaded what privacy the poor lady still had," she explained.