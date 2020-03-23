Mom Goes Into Labor in Walmart's Toilet Paper Aisle & Gives Birth Right There

A Springfield, Missouri, woman gave birth while doing something we've all been doing a lot these days: buying toilet paper. The unnamed woman's water broke while shopping at a Walmart on Wednesday.
-
Once her water broke, the mom immediately warned Walmart staffers that her first child had been born in less than 30 minutes.
In other words, if the woman's second baby was anything like the first, this baby was on its way ASAP. KY3 reported that the woman told staff that she was prepared to go into labor right there in the toilet paper aisle.
-
Store manager Jessica Hinkle was shocked to learn that things were happening so quickly.
"We were like, 'Oh my gosh, is this actually going to happen,'" she told the news station. "We were like, 'What do we do now?'"
-
-
Luckily, a nurse happened to be shopping that day and was more than willing to lend a hand.
When she offered to help, Hinkle said, "Yes, please." "She had gloves in her pocket, [and] she was ready," the manager noted.
-
Meanwhile, Hinkle tried her best to keep the birth as private as possible.
We can only imagine how hard that must have been, but Hinkle told the station that she grabbed a sheet and tried to block other shoppers' view of what was happening.
Hinkle recalled that her job was "crowd control." "[I'm] not the best with blood, so that was my job, holding the sheet and crowd control making sure that nobody invaded what privacy the poor lady still had," she explained.
-
-
Fortunately, the trio wouldn't be on their own for long.
Springfield Fire Department firefighters got to the scene quickly and helped deliver a beautiful baby girl. "They were pretty proud of themselves," Hinkle said.
-
The whole event ended up only taking 45 minutes from start to finish.
In a heartwarming show of solidarity, other customers cheered on the mom while she pushed her new little baby to life.
"They took her out on the gurney, there were customers of course gathered ... everyone clapped for her," Hinkle said.
All in all, the incredible delivery was just the thing to put smiles on her customers' faces.
"You know a feel good moment, everybody's going through so much, and with a baby it's like everything comes full circle," the manager said.
She added that she did check on the new mom Thursday. Both the mom and her new baby are doing well.
Share this Story