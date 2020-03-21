Mom Shares Kid’s Hysterical ‘Review’ Of Homeschooling & Our Kids Probably Relate

Being a mom can be hard. Homeschooling your kids, that’s hard too. And as parents around the United States are dealing with school closings and strict isolation measures to halt the spread of coronavirus are finding out - being a homeschooling mom (or dad) can be the hardest.
How many moms expected to be teaching Common Core math this year?
-
Everyone began homeschooling this week
One Verona, Kentucky, mom named Candice Hunter Kennedy took to Facebook to share how she’s fairing on her homeschooling journey with son Ben.
“Y’all I’m dying!!!” the mom wrote in a Facebook post, shared Thursday. “This is Ben’s journal entry from Monday about our first ‘homed school’ day. That last sentence!”
-
Ben's S.O.S. letter is all of our children
Ben’s ‘report card’ for mom read:
"Ben -- Homed School, 3-16-20.
It is not going good. My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. And I’m telling you, it is not going good."
-
-
Y'all I'm dying!!
Candice is not alone. On this one Facebook post, she's already received 37,000 likes, 12,000 comments and 247,000 shares! Some of the feedback from fellow homeschooling moms ranges from, " So me hahaha, bless our heart for sharing," to "Ben we all need help!!," to "Excellent penmanship, spelling, and sentence structure! Bad day for mom = good day for kid!"
-
#Imgettinthehangofitnow
Ben, it turns out, is probably most of our kids this week who are going through a homeschool day with a parent who may be trying to “figure this stuff out.”
We’re all the same as Candice, just trying to figure this thing out, one day at a time. Hopefully Ben’s letter about his mom and her teaching skills gave a laugh in these confusing times.
Share this Story