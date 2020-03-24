Mom Speaks Out About Being Stuck in Isolation With Emotionally Abusive Husband During Divorce



iStock

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about domestic violence, which may be triggering to some.

Long before the coronavirus pandemic, our country was facing a different kind of crisis: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three women and one in four men in the US have been victims of intimate partner violence (defined as rape, physical violence, stalking, or psychological harm) in their lifetime. The majority of spouse violence occurs in the victim’s home. And now, all too many people are stuck in their homes with abusive partners.



One such person, an anonymous woman, recently took to the Breaking Mom subreddit to detail her struggles.