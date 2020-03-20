As a Struggling Sober Mom, I’m Begging: Please Check In on Us

Celeste Yvonne/The Ultimate Mom Challenge
First it was two weeks of self-isolation. Okay, I've got this. Kids are on spring break anyway. We'll just make the most of it.
Then the news started chattering about longer periods. School out for a month. Small businesses too. And my world -- and everyone else's -- seemingly got a heck of a lot smaller overnight.
For the majority of humanity, it seems, this is a call to drink.
"Stock up on booze!"
"Wine delivery for the win!"
And for the growing population of people like me who have a toxic relationship with alcohol? Those of us who are sober or in recovery or just really struggling with our drinking? This is what I would call -- "Oh sh---ttttt."
This is like the worse case scenario I've always imagined.
I would tell myself that as long as I'm connected, as long as I work, and as long as I keep showing up, I'm good. I'm sober. I'm strong.
But I'm not working now, I have nowhere to go.
In fact, I've been ordered to stay home. That little voice, the one that always finds me when I'm feeling weak, crept back into my head. "If there was ever a time to let go, this is it..." it whispered in my ear.
Only this is NOT it. This is actually the worst time to drink.
Sometimes it feels like the world is at odds with sober people.
Actually, most of the time. And right now, in the midst of a pandemic, now feels like everything and everyone is against us. I mean, the CORONA virus? AYFKM? But now is not that time. We can get through this sober.
This is not the apocalypse.
Going it sober is how I'll get through this.
It is worth it. Every f---ing day it is worth it. And if you're considering sobriety or concerned with your toxic relationship with alcohol, may I first say "Welcome, you are not broken. You are in good company," and second, I cannot think of a better time to start new healthy habits than a crisis. A time when God has literally slammed down the fist and said "Stop everything!"
A Dry Quarantine is like Dry January but much more exciting because we are essentially the most non-trendy thing on earth right now. So take a seat, put your feet up and take a deep breath.
And check on your sober friends stat.
Share this message. Call them and remind them they are not alone. Not at all.
Sober is how we'll get through this.
Scratch that ... sober is how we will OVERCOME and kick this pandemic's butt. Stay strong, and keep your shades on standby.
Because this will pass. The sun will rise and the doors will open again. We need to be ready.
This post was republished with permission and was written by Celeste Yvonne. You can follow her journey on Facebook or her Instagram page.
