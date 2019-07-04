Empty Diaper Shelves ‘Break’ Mom on Tight Budget & She's Begging Panic Hoarders To Stop

But there's really only one bottom line for the mom of four.

She sums it up here: "I just want everyone to understand how hoarding and bulk-buying affects those of us that can't afford to do that."



As stressful as her shopping trip was, Whitney plans to do her best to stay positive. Like other parents, Whitney is focused on spending time with her kids, who are off of school until the end of the month (for now). "They're crazy and hyper and energetic, but they're the reason I breathe, so I need to keep my head up just for them," she says.