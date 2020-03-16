Moms Are Sharing Their Hysterical New Homeschool Fails & It’s the Laugh Parents Need

Teresa Bolden/Laurie Wolfey Garcia via Facebook
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Parenting News

Art projects of Teresa Bolden and Laurie Wolfey Garcia's children
Teresa Bolden/Laurie Wolfey Garcia via Facebook

It's only been about a week since the coronavirus outbreak sent Americans retreating indoors to self-isolate. And yet, it feels like a lifetime ago when things were truly "normal." For parents in states where schools have closed, today also marks Day 5 of their new side gig as a homeschool teacher -- and many of them will tell you that they have lost their s--t approximately 3,405 times since Monday. But at least one mom is sharing a bit of humor that's emerged from her homeschooling journey so far (even if it was unintentional).

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement