Moms Are Sharing Their Hysterical New Homeschool Fails & It’s the Laugh Parents Need

Like so many parents, Teresa Bolden probably embarked upon this week with a fair amount of optimism about how homeschooling was going to go.

After all, unless you've been staying off the internet lately (which, clearly, none of us can), it was impossible to ignore the flood of social media posts from parents sharing color-coded lesson plans they hoped to implement during their quarantine.

You know the ones I'm talking about -- they each show the day broken up into timed sections for "academic time," "creative time," and even "quiet time" (LOL!).

Bolden, it seems, was no different, and established a similar routine for her son, Kade.

