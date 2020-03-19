Baby Born With Rare form of Dwarfism Heads Home From the Hospital, 6 Months After Birth

In a world full of darkness right now, the story of Paisley Courson is serving as a rare bright spot. Just last month, the Douglasville, Georgia, infant headed home from the hospital for the very first time -- after spending her first six months of life in the NICU. Paisley was born with a severe and often fatal skeletal disorder known as thanatophoric dysplasia, or TD, which is characterized by extremely short limbs and folds of extra skin on the arms and legs. But as she continues to defy the odds, her triumph over the disorder has been inspiring all those she meets.
Paisley's parents, Melissa and Chris Courson, were informed of the diagnosis just 20 weeks into Melissa's pregnancy.
Paisley arrived six weeks prior to her due date, on August 28, 2019, weighing 5 lbs., 2 oz.
Over the next weeks and months, Paisley experienced a health journey few might endure in their lifetime.
At just 1 month old, Paisley underwent a tracheostomy, and she remained hospitalized and monitored for an incredible 184 days before she was finally given the thumbs-up to go home.
Finally, on February 25, she was welcomed with open arms by her big sister and brother, as well as the rest of the extended Courson clan.
Now that she's home, her parents say she is happier and healthier than ever.
For now, the family is happily getting to know their little girl, whose personality is certainly shining away from the glare of hospital lights.
"She loves music, she loves playing with her toys," her mother shared with GMA. "We love her little smile."
She also "loves to hear herself talk over the trach," her mother added, noting how happy she seems to be in a warm, comforting home.
In addition to their GoFundMe page, the Coursons have kept Paisley's fans updated on her progress through their Facebook page, Prayers for Paisley.
