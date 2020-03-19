Baby Born With Rare form of Dwarfism Heads Home From the Hospital, 6 Months After Birth

In a world full of darkness right now, the story of Paisley Courson is serving as a rare bright spot. Just last month, the Douglasville, Georgia, infant headed home from the hospital for the very first time -- after spending her first six months of life in the NICU. Paisley was born with a severe and often fatal skeletal disorder known as thanatophoric dysplasia, or TD, which is characterized by extremely short limbs and folds of extra skin on the arms and legs. But as she continues to defy the odds, her triumph over the disorder has been inspiring all those she meets.

  • Paisley's parents, Melissa and Chris Courson, were informed of the diagnosis just 20 weeks into Melissa's pregnancy.

    Paisley Courson
    GoFundMe

    "We were thinking, 'She's not going to make it,' Melissa told Good Morning America on Wednesday. "We were devastated, sad, couldn't understand why this happened to us because [the condition] is not in our family. It's a rare, gene mutation, which is what [doctors] said."

    But remarkably, Paisley did make it -- even though most babies with TD are either stillborn or die shortly after birth because of respiratory failure, the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center reported.

  • Paisley arrived six weeks prior to her due date, on August 28, 2019, weighing 5 lbs., 2 oz.

    Paisley Courson
    GoFundMe

    Right from the start, her condition was tenuous.

    "They took her and put her on a ventilator immediately so she was in the NICU as soon as she was out of my womb," her mom told GMA. "She couldn't breathe on her own." (As a result of her condition, Paisley's lungs weren't properly developed.)

  • Over the next weeks and months, Paisley experienced a health journey few might endure in their lifetime.

    At just 1 month old, Paisley underwent a tracheostomy, and she remained hospitalized and monitored for an incredible 184 days before she was finally given the thumbs-up to go home.

    Finally, on February 25, she was welcomed with open arms by her big sister and brother, as well as the rest of the extended Courson clan.

  • Now that she's home, her parents say she is happier and healthier than ever.

    Paisley Courson
    GoFundMe

    "Since being home she is a different baby," they wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for the infant. 

    Still, the loving parents are well aware that they've got an uphill battle before them.

    "We have a long journey ahead but she is getting stronger daily," they shared in an update to friends, family, and supporters March 4. "We thank you all for your support and prayers it [has] meant the world to know that people are supporting our daughter in this time the prayers have truly been heard and answered."

  • For now, the family is happily getting to know their little girl, whose personality is certainly shining away from the glare of hospital lights.

    "She loves music, she loves playing with her toys," her mother shared with GMA. "We love her little smile."

    She also "loves to hear herself talk over the trach," her mother added, noting how happy she seems to be in a warm, comforting home.

  • In addition to their GoFundMe page, the Coursons have kept Paisley's fans updated on her progress through their Facebook page, Prayers for Paisley.

    Paisley Courson
    GMA/YouTube

    As they explained on the page, the Coursons' initial hope was to have Paisley off a ventilator and breathing on her own so she could be home by Christmas 2019. 

    Although that didn't quite go according to plan, their little girl did eventually beat the odds, returning home exactly two months to the day after Christmas. 

    Now, they say their 7-month-old "continues to prove miracles due happen," and will be receiving speech, physical, and occupational therapy as she grows.

    "She's got her own little speed she's going at," Melissa told GMA. "She's a little behind, but we're OK with that."

