Baby Born With Rare form of Dwarfism Heads Home From the Hospital, 6 Months After Birth

Paisley's parents, Melissa and Chris Courson, were informed of the diagnosis just 20 weeks into Melissa's pregnancy.

"We were thinking, 'She's not going to make it,' Melissa told Good Morning America on Wednesday. "We were devastated, sad, couldn't understand why this happened to us because [the condition] is not in our family. It's a rare, gene mutation, which is what [doctors] said."



But remarkably, Paisley did make it -- even though most babies with TD are either stillborn or die shortly after birth because of respiratory failure, the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center reported.