Mom Shares Smart Trick To Keep Kids From Eating Snacks All Darn Day While Home From School



Jennifer Hallstrom

As families all over the world practice social distancing -- or in some cases, adhere to shelter in place orders -- to do their part to fight the coronavirus pandemic, it's becoming clear there's one thing that some parents might need even more than toilet paper: an abundance of snacks.

If your child has plowed through the reserve boxes of Goldfish and every last clementine in a matter of hours versus days and there's no way you're heading back to Costco for a replenishment already, you're not alone. Thankfully, an Indiana mom named Jennifer Hallstrom was in the same boat and came up with a smart solution.