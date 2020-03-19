'Startled' Mom Gives Birth to a 14.5 lb. Baby & She Did It Naturally

To put it in perspective, the average newborn in Australia weighs just 3.5 kg (or 7.6 lbs.), according to Babycenter.au.

Of course, there's a range, the website stated, and that number is based on a 40-week pregnancy.

Still, Willow's size is pretty impressive. So impressive, in fact, that she's reportedly knocked another baby out of the top spot for the title of "Australia's Biggest Baby."

According to Perth Now, a baby boy named Maoama Ala was born in 2018 weighing 6.3 kg (or 13.8 lbs.). However, he was born via an elective C-section, after his mother's doctors realized he was running big.

“Everyone was asking me, ‘Are you having twins?’ and I was like ‘I wish’," his mother, Teu Ala, shared at the time. “The main thing was not his size, but he was coming out healthy and happy.”

