People Are Putting Christmas Lights Up Again To Lift Spirits Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

"What if we all put our Christmas lights back up?" he wrote. "Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity."

Grindle wrote the tweet less than a week after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic and on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to attend social events in groups larger than 50.

The following day, President Trump took things one step further, asking that Americans gather in groups no more than 10. And one by one, schools in 20 different states began to close their doors for the next month -- or longer.