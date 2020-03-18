Mom’s 1st Birthday Present Idea Stuns Her Girl on 18th Birthday & New Parents Should Steal It

Kim Chastain
A mom's sweet gesture to her daughter is just the heartwarming story we need to see this week. Kim Chastain of Brownsburg, Indiana, hid a secret from her daughter Gracie for the last 17 years: a time capsule filled with memorabilia, gifts, jewelry, and letters from loved ones written when she was born. Now, the mom has revealed her secret to both her daughter and the internet, in effort to show that it's never too late to make magic happen for our kids.
The mom tells CafeMom that all those years ago, she wanted to make her daughter's first birthday special.
Chastain was heartbroken that Gracie would never meet her grandmother, who died before she was born.
On her daughter's birthday this year, Chastain finally gave her the precious present.
Chastain says she chose to give her daughter the capsule on her 18th birthday, during her senior year.
"She would be graduating high school and starting her adult life soon, and it would be a special send-off gift for her," she notes. "I gave her a card explaining what it was, but told her she couldn't open it until the next day, during her official birthday party. I figured if I waited for 17 years to be able to tell her about it, I should at least be able to make her anticipate what's in it for one full day!"
On the day after her birthday, the family got together and finally opened the tub Chastain had left for Gracie on their kitchen island.
"We had a small gathering of her grandparents and a few aunts and cousins the next day, and they were there to witness her open the time capsule," Chastain says. "She thought the whole thing was cool and exciting."
It turned out to be a special moment for the whole family.
Ultimately, Chastain shared details of Gracie's surprise on Facebook, where it spread like crazy.
Over 100,000 people have shared Gracie's story online, and the mom tells CafeMom that she hopes it will inspire other families to start their own time capsules for their kids.
"So many people have reached out saying that they wish they would have done the same thing, but it's never too late," Chastain says. "Why not make one for your 5-year-old to open when they're 21? Or your 18-year-old to open when they're 40? Or make one for your child/grandchild/fiancé for their wedding day? Who wouldn't want to open a time capsule from a loved one even as a grown adult? Go for it!"
It's clear Chastain is proud of the young woman her daughter has become.
"She is a quiet, sweet, shy, totally laid-back kid," the mom says. "She loves being home, and her dad is her best friend, and they share the same slapstick humor."
Chastain says her daughter is also "a performer, a skilled dancer, and a beautiful singer," who she describes as "brilliant, fierce, and uninhibited on stage."
"She teaches dance lessons at our family run studio, Brownsburg Ballroom Dance Studio, loves performing in musical theater, and she's the dance captain of her show choir at Brownsburg High School," Chastain notes. "She aspires to be a performer at Walt Disney World after she graduates high school."
Like so many other high school seniors, the coronavirus crisis has caused Gracie to end her school year early.
The one thing Gracie would have liked to see in her time capsule that was missing? Predictions from her loved ones on what it would be like to be 18 -- but who could have predicted her 18 birthday would look like this?
"They are losing the last of their senior year and all the experiences that go along with it," Chastain laments. "For her, losing her last show choir competitions was a major disappointment."
That said, the time capsule has given the family a valuable, heartwarming moment and what Chastain calls a "positive and encouraging experience."
