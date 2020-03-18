Mom’s 1st Birthday Present Idea Stuns Her Girl on 18th Birthday & New Parents Should Steal It

Chastain was heartbroken that Gracie would never meet her grandmother, who died before she was born.

And she didn't want her to miss out on getting to know any of their loved ones.

"I wondered how many other people Gracie wouldn't remember or ever get to know," she says. "I thought if I could get all of our loved ones to write her notes, she would have something to remember them by."

So, the mom filled up a tub with special keepsakes from friends and family, but kept it hidden away even through several moves. Ultimately, it ended up in their storage room.

"My kids never go in there, because they think it's creepy, so it went unnoticed all these years," she jokes.

