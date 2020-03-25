15 Ways Families Can Help Their Local Communities Right Now

From the U.S. federal government sending supplies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national stockpile to companies ramping production, people across America are finding ways to help. All of these responses are ways to help one another during this isolation period that has taken the world on a global pause.
Local communities are suffering with people getting laid off, businesses are closing to protect clients and employee's hours are being cut. However, it doesn't have to be all negative. Everyone has an active role to play, no matter the size or idea. In this list we created, everyone in the family can find a way to pitch in from the comfort of their homes (mostly) while we ride this one out and wait till the quarantine is over.
Acts of good can still be spread in the community; here are a few ideas to start.
-
Donate extra medical supplies1
Medical professionals (doctors and nurses) are on the front lines. And, since it has infected people at alarming levels across the world, protective medical supplies like gloves and masks are in need by hospitals in the local community. For anyone who hoarded, consider donating these items.
-
Social Distancing Helps Others, A lot2
We've heard this term one too many times in the past couple weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes social distancing as "remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible." Take this seriously even if others are not. Everyone will follow suit, eventually.
-
-
Order Takeout or Delivery3
The perfect excuse to stay indoors is food. Although the food industry is taking a hit, people can still keep things running through the support of the community. Ordering food for pick up or delivery keeps people employed. Restaurants and cafe's are even donating some of their proceeds to its' employees. Call ahead and ask.
-
Check in with Small Business Owners and Employees4
It can be mentally draining with all the hustle and bustle of sustaining a business. In the small interactions when going out to pick up our food, grocery shop or pick up medicine, create some small talk conversations. A simple "how's it going?" and "I hope it's a nice day" go a long way.
-
-
Shop Small Online5
The uncertainty of the economy on small business owners is staggering. Entrepreneurs are being forced to take drastic steps to continue operating and many are fearful about the future.
Some small, online businesses are even creating products and services in response to COVID-19 such as natural hand sanitizers, response survival guide for small businesses, and temporarily suspending memberships to name a few.
-
Donate Blood6
Blood is needed more now than ever. Over 4,000 blood drives have been canceled in the U.S. because of the coronavirus thus resulting in a loss of 130,000 donations, according in a statement by the American Association of Blood Banks. The Red Cross said Americans can schedule an appointment to give blood at RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
-
-
Buy Gift Cards for Later7
It may seem like this will never end, but it will and in the mean time everyone can play a small part. While many restaurants sell gift cards on their website, Help Main Street is a new site that aggregates them in one place. Restaurants aren’t charged to be on the site, nor are customers to use the platform. Businesses can be found by entering by typing in the city’s name in the search function or can even be narrowed down by zip code.
The founder, Nabeel Alamgir told Eater, "he has plans to expand the gift card site globally with restaurants in Canada, the U.K., and France being added next." Gift cards may not be the solution to this financial crisis, but it helps restaurants stay afloat during the shutdown.
-
Consider small before shopping at the big guys8
Most businesses are feeling a financial strain right now, and are worried about what's to come next in the coming days. If there is a need to buy something, try local stores first before going to the big retail corporations.
-
-
Share hoarded sanitizer with local businesses9
This should be left unsaid, but one does not need an endless supply of hand sanitizers if they are just sitting in the closet. Medical professionals and essential businesses alike need them now while things are still going on. If there are a couple of sanitizers that can be spared, donate them for a cause.
-
Run errands for someone who needs to stay indoors10
The elderly and anyone living with a pre-existing condition are one of the most susceptible people right now. If we are healthy and do our part to help run errands for someone by reaching out on Facebook groups, texting family group chats, and knocking our neighbors door, we can help diminish this virus.
Reach out to local non-profit organizations and ask if they need volunteers. Most would appreciate the help.
-
-
Be mindful of how much is bought at grocery stores11
We've seen countless posts and heard stories of people over purchasing during this pandemic. The situation hasn't reached a limit that grocery stores are predicted to run out of food and supplies so just buy what is needed right now as opposed to storing for what isn't guaranteed to happen.
-
Offer free services online12
Never had the time to try out that one thing or read a book? A handful of useful applications and services are going free for the coming weeks in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and customer's pockets. Nike Training Club, Sling TV, Carrot Fit, and Apple Books are just some companies that have made all of its services free until further notice.
Even many news publications are removing their paywalls to make it as easy as possible for readers to stay up to date on the coronavirus pandemic. If the major players are doing it then now is the time for online entrepreneurs to get creative.
-
-
Donate at local food banks13
According to the Department of Human Services, there are millions of Americans who depend on food assistant programs and are struggling with food insecurity. The Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding said purchasing habits outside of food banks impacts the food banks.
Take a look at the pantry and choose food that someone or a family could need right now. And, people who find themselves in need can find and contact their local food pantry or bank through a nationwide non-profit like Feeding America.
-
Have kids make cards for local nursing homes14
Crafting cards for the elderly in nursing homes is a lovely gesture that the kids at home can do for fun. Before mailing and/or delivering them, call the care facility to see if they accept homemade cards. Isolation can be something the elders are experiencing at these centers. If the card idea is denied, ask if speaking to an elder on the phone is preferred. A phone call is also a grand gesture.
-
-
Volunteer with "Meals on Wheels"15
Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting more than 5,000 community-based programs across America dedicated to senior citizen isolation and hunger. Right now, this organization is looking for assistance to their COVID-19 Response Fund. Donated funds will go towards food supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs.