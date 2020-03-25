15 Ways Families Can Help Their Local Communities Right Now

From the U.S. federal government sending supplies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national stockpile to companies ramping production, people across America are finding ways to help. All of these responses are ways to help one another during this isolation period that has taken the world on a global pause.

Local communities are suffering with people getting laid off, businesses are closing to protect clients and employee's hours are being cut. However, it doesn't have to be all negative. Everyone has an active role to play, no matter the size or idea. In this list we created, everyone in the family can find a way to pitch in from the comfort of their homes (mostly) while we ride this one out and wait till the quarantine is over.

Acts of good can still be spread in the community; here are a few ideas to start.

