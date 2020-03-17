Babies Born via C-Section May Be Less Likely To Contract Coronavirus, New Study Suggests

The news comes from a recent Chinese study, which found that mothers with COVID-19 who gave birth via C-section did not transmit the disease.

At least, not to their offspring.

The case study looked at 12 infants born by C-section in Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the outbreak. None of the babies exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, even though their mothers were infected by the illness, scientists say.

According to the Daily Mail, doctors have known for some time that babies can be exposed to viruses carried by the mother while traveling through the vaginal canal, so it's not too far-fetched that C-section deliveries may lower this risk.