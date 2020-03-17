Mom Has Best Response for Teen Who Thinks Social Distancing Is Lame

Instead, he strongly urged Americans to stay indoors as much as possible for the next 15 days. This stems from the fact that COVID-19 appears to take about two weeks to incubate -- during which infected individuals may feel fine and not exhibit any symptoms. That doesn't mean, however, they aren't transmitting the disease in the meantime.

At the same time, schools across 26 states have issued closings that may last through the end of the school year, sending more than 30 million school kids home on what must feel like an early summer break. Some college and universities also have already notified students to get their things from campus because on-campus classes and activities have been canceled for the rest of the semester.

What's key, experts say, is to self-quarantine as much as possible -- whether you have mild symptoms, are a silent carrier, or don't want to risk contracting it from others.