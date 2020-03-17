Mass Hoarding Leaves Parents Struggling To Get Diapers, Formula, & Other Baby Care Essentials

There's no actual data yet to confirm whether there's an actual shortage on these items, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In fact, the newspaper reported that supply chain experts have noted most hot-commodity items right now are able to be restocked fairly quickly. (Aside from hand sanitizer, which has become "exceedingly hard to come by," according to the New York Times.)

Still, it's hard to ignore the many social media posts that have been popping up in the last few days.

“I’m so disheartened to hear about people going to buy diapers and wipes, or formula and can’t find any,” Delaney Scantlebury wrote in a local mothers Facebook group, according to the Chronicle. “People, stop hoarding.”

“Went to Target to get a pack of wipes and this aisle is completely empty,” another member, Amber San Miguel, wrote.