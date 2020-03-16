I'm Not 'Selfish' For Canceling My Baby Shower Last-Minute



Kelsey Pfleiderer

Among many other events, meetings, and celebrations, my husband and I canceled our baby shower. Suitcases out, cookies, decor, and appetizers ordered, we were gearing up for an unforgettable weekend. Being pregnant with our miracle rainbow baby boy, gathering together with those we love most is extra special at this time.

But we canceled it. Because we live in the Florida Keys and were planning to gather in our hometown of Orlando where all of our family and friends are, the risks far outweighed the reward.