People Are Predicting the Biggest Trend To Come from Quarantining: a Coronavirus Baby Boom

Well, according to one expert, who spoke with Romper, the jury is still kind of out on that one.

“There are certainly tons of anecdotal reports of increased fecundity or fertility after events forcing people to stay at home," Dr. Michael Cackovic, a maternal-fetal medicine physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told the website. "Scientific reports, however, have been mixed in an effort to confirm the phenomenon."



They certainly have.

Nine months after Hurricane Sandy in 2012, several New Jersey hospitals reported a double-digit increase in births.

"At the time, hospital officials attributed the bump in births to the number of Jersey Shore couples who were trapped at home during the storm and its aftermath," NJ.com reported.