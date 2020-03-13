Target Is Officially Cleaning Stores Every 30 Minutes To Boost Safety During Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is making all of us question our everyday habits. When should we go to the grocery store? Is it OK to hand money to the cashier? What about buying supplies when stores are crowded? As more and more retailers are dealing with the strain of shopping during the coronavirus outbreak, our favorite big-box retailer has announced that it's taking extra steps to ensure that its customers can shop for supplies with peace of mind. Target announced Wednesday that in effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, the retailer will be cleaning stores every 30 minutes.
Target CEO Brian Cornell issued a statement Tuesday to let customers know the store is taking the outbreak seriously.
With more people flocking to Target to stock up since the coronavirus outbreak was officially labeled a pandemic, supplies such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and hand soap have since become high-demand commodities. But with increased foot traffic comes an increased risk of germs spreading -- and executives at Target are well aware of the risks involved.
"I want you to know that your health and safety is our first priority, too," Cornell wrote in a press release. "We’ve always taken great pride in our clean and well-run stores, and we know this is more important than ever right now."
Of course, Target will continue to clean store locations daily.
In addition to normal cleaning procedures, Cornell shared that Target is "adding hours to each store’s payroll to make our routines even more rigorous."
"This means more time will be spent cleaning our stores, including cleaning surfaces like checklanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes," he wrote.
These measures are particularly crucial, in light of what we know so far about how the coronavirus spreads.
Although there's still a lot left to learn because COVID-19 is a new virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can spread through person-to-person contact.
"[It travels] between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)," the government agency shared on its website. "[Or] through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes."
Hence the reason why keeping your hands clean and away from others has never been more crucial.
Target will also follow the recommendations of the CDC, and make accommodations as needed.
Right now, that includes "regular cleaning as one of the most important preventive measures we can take," Cornell continued.
The CEO also mentioned other measures Target will be taking to keep customers healthy -- including putting a stop to all food samples, and adding more staff to support low-contact methods of shopping, such as Order Pickup and Drive Up.
Target staff will also be advised to stay home if they're sick.
Staff have also been asked to travel only if absolutely necessary before returning to work.
In addition to efforts like these, practicing social distancing, regular hand-washing (for at least 20 seconds), and covering coughs and sneezes can strongly help limit the spread of coronavirus, the CDC reported.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC also advised during a press conference Monday that people should also be mindful and considerate, and not stockpile supplies in response to the pandemic.
It's "not a time for people to clear out the shelves” Messonnier said in response to rising anxieties over contracting the virus. Instead, it's a time to be vigilant about health and safety practices.
If you do feel the need to buy extra supplies, Cornell shared that Target will be restocking shelves "around the clock."
Products such as toilet paper, cleaning products, and pantry items are understandably in high-demand, but store managers are working to keep those precious items stocked.
"And this weekend, we started to limit the number of key items per purchase, which will allow more guests to get what they need," Cornell noted.
Hopefully, these measures will help keep nerves calm and families feeling some sense of security, despite the growing panic.
"At the center of our company’s purpose is a commitment to help all families, and it’s something we take to heart in good times and bad," Cornell concluded. "This is why we’ll be working hard to keep our stores open so we can be there to support you and your families."
