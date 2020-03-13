Target Is Officially Cleaning Stores Every 30 Minutes To Boost Safety During Coronavirus Outbreak

With more people flocking to Target to stock up since the coronavirus outbreak was officially labeled a pandemic, supplies such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and hand soap have since become high-demand commodities. But with increased foot traffic comes an increased risk of germs spreading -- and executives at Target are well aware of the risks involved.

"I want you to know that your health and safety is our first priority, too," Cornell wrote in a press release. "We’ve always taken great pride in our clean and well-run stores, and we know this is more important than ever right now."